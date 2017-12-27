Improvements to traffic chaos at retail park

A councillor has received complaints about the traffic around the Giltbrook Retail Park.

Richard Robinson wants to reassure local residents that measures have now been put into place to ease the problem.

He said: “I am grateful to all of you living in Kimberley and Giltbrook who have been in touch during the past month about increasing traffic congestion in and around the approach to and from the Giltbrook Retail Park – and especially relating to the IKEA roundabout.

“Nottinghamshire County Council have been contacted about this and engineers visited the junction and found some issues with the existing signals equipment.

“The junction was installed ten years ago and some of the equipment needs to be renewed.

“They have duly carried out a temporary fix and will be returning over the next few weeks to do a comprehensive check and replacement of any defective cabling they find.”

More information is available from Chris Gough, the traffic systems network manager at Via East Midlands. Call him on 0115 9774366.