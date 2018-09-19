Jail for boozer who was FOUR times over drink drive limit in Mansfield

A banned driver who was nearly four times over the legal limit has been jailed after he popped to a local shop in Mansfield, a court heard.

Petras Juozunaitis borrowed his son’s Honda Accord for the short trip from his George Street home, but was stopped on Quaker Way, at 11am, on September 17.

A test revealed he had 137 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard he was handed a three-year driving ban in February 2016, after he failed to provide a specimen for analysis.

Harry Bevan, mitigating, said the 57-year-old had been drinking whisky at home when he made the “poor decision” to drive to the local shop.

He said imprisonment would have a big impact on his wife of 35 years, and his 30-year-old son, as they were about to move into their own home.

Juozunaitis admitted drink driving and driving while disqualified, via a Lithuanian interpreter, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “You have deliberately chosen to disobey a court order - that in itself is serious.

“But when I put into the mix the fact that you’re driving at four times the legal limit - and I set that against your previous conviction for failing to provide - it makes it impossible for me to deal with this matter in any other way than an immediate custodial sentence.

“I have a public duty to uphold court orders and to make it clear that people who drink and drive are a risk to themselves and other people - and I will protect members of the public from drivers like yourself.”

He handed Juozunaitis a 14 week prison sentence, banned him from driving for 38 weeks, and ordered him to pay a £115 government surcharge.