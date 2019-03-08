Jail for homeless Worksop man three days after release from prison

A homeless man who ignored a court order banning him from Worksop town centre the day after he was released from prison for the same offence has been locked up again, a court heard.

Martin Heath was spotted on Bridge Place, on March 6, and on the Victoria Retail Park, the very next day, after a criminal behaviour order was imposed on December 18.

The court heard he was jailed for 20 weeks on December 26, for breaching the order twice.

Simon King, mitigating, said: “This is a somewhat depressing case.

“He asked to be transferred to a different probation service because he is excluded from the vast majority of Worksop town centre.

“He asked if he could go to Mansfield or Nottingham because he has no criminal behaviour orders there.”

He said that Heath was trying to sort out a methadone prescription on March 6, and hadn’t realised the retail park was covered by the order on March 7.

“He has committed no criminal offences,” said Mr King. “He is living in shop doorways.”

Heath, 39, admitted the breaches when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given 12 weeks in custody, because it was the third breach of the order, and he was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge.