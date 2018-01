Jail for Worksop woman who missed court date

A Worksop woman was jailed for seven days after she failed to turn up to court in Mansfield.

Anne-Marie Thompson, 22, of St Cuthbert Street, admitted failing to surrender at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on December 20, when she appeared before magistrates in Nottingham, on December 30.

Magistrates jailed her because it was “a deliberate failure to attend”, she had “many previous similar convictions”, and she had been recalled so no community-based penalty was available.

Thompson was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.