Jail threat for thug who assaulted ex-partner in Sutton

Members of the public shouted out when they saw a man push his ex-partner in the head and drag her across a car park in Sutton, a court heard.

Jordan Welch and the woman were followed out of Home Bargains by a concerned member of staff who saw them arguing, at 1pm, on December 4.

“He saw Mr Welch shouting at her, shoving her in the back of the head, and asking her why she was crying,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“Members of the public shouted at him to stop doing it.”

Welch was seen pushing the woman into a bush outside the Lidl shop, but when the witness from Home Bargains ran towards him, Welch ran off.

“In police interview he accepted there had been an argument but denied assaulting her,” Mr Carr added.

Welch’s ex-partner described a “long history of violence towards her” in their four year relationship.

He was last before the court for shoplifting, in February 2018, and had a previous conviction for assault from 2015.

Welsh, 23, now of Wood Lane, Church Warsop, admitted assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on February 28, after initially denying the charge.

On Friday, probation officer Raqia Bano said: “He denies any previous violence despite going through police intelligence about previous call-outs.

“He hasn’t shown any genuine remorse for his behaviour.

“It is evident he has issues with trust and temper control and uses violence as a means of gaining compliance.”

She assessed him as presenting a high risk to intimate partners.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said the argument was sparked when he tried to obtain the keys to their flat.

“He tried to snatch the keys so there has been some pushing and shoving.”

She said Welch, who is claiming Universal Credit and takes medication for depression, went for a job trial at a pallet collection firm this week.

She said he witnessed domestic abuse between his parents and says this has impacted on him emotionally.

Chair Philip Marsh told him: “This matter has been aggravated by the fact that you have previously assaulted individuals in a domestic environment.”

Welch was given ten weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, with ten rehabilitation days to address violence in relationships.

He was ordered to pay £100 compensation and a £115 government surcharge.