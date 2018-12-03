Jess Glynne to perform at Sherwood Pines as part of Forest Live 2019

Singer Jess Glynne will be performing at Sherwood Pines next summer as part of the Forest Live 2019 concert series.

Jess, who shot to fame in 2014 as guest vocalist on Clean Bandit's hit Rather Be, will be performing on Friday June 28.

She will perform the night before Paul Weller, who is on the bill on Saturday June 29.

I Cry When I Laugh, Jess' debut album was released in 2015 and has been a chart staple for 170 weeks with triple platinum sales. Her powerhouse vocal and fearless delivery have captured so many under her spell across a succession of hit singles such as ‘Right Here’, ‘Real Love’, ‘Hold My Hand’ and ‘Don't Be So Hard On Yourself’. Glynne's second studio album, Always In Between (2018) also debuted at Number 1 in the UK. Success continues with the singles ‘All I Am’ and ‘I'll Be There’, a seventh top spot giving Jess Glynne the record for most Number 1 singles scored by a British female solo artist.

She said: “I do hope you can join me in the summer as part of Forest Live. I am really looking forward to performing in these unique woodland locations around the country”.

Tickets for Jess Glynne at Forest Live go on sale at 9am on Friday December 7.

They are available online at www.forestryengland.uk/music or via the Forestry Commission box office on 03000 680400.