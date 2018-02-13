Killer released on licence from Notts prison captured after going on the run

A convicted killer who went on the run after being released on licence from a Nottinghamshire prison has been arrested.

Mark Christopher Woolley, 52, was released on licence from HMP Ranby in November.

But he had breached the conditions of his licence and the Metropolitan Police wanted him on recall to prison.

He was arrested at an address in north London on Monday afternoon.

Woolley was jailed for life in 2001 after killing costume designer Elizabeth Sherlock by running her own when she tried to stop him stealing her handbag.