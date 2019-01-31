Kimberley family's devastation after two year old son's stroke

Alana Gouldby, 35 and her husband Sam, 40, an engineer, who live in Kimberley, have spoken about their devastation after their 'happy little boy' had a stroke.

The worried parents rushed their son Seth to Queen's Medical Centre after noticing he could only smile on one side of his face, in March 2017.

Mrs Gouldby, an adult social care and health advisor, said: "He was sick that Saturday night and when he woke up he was quiet and not himself. Later on that day his face didn’t look the same and he could only smile on one side.

Mrs Gouldby added: "Seth had no temperature he just was not himself all Sunday. On the Monday morning Seth looked even more weak on one side and was not using his right arm and only answered yes to any questions asked.

"We took Seth straight to our local GP, who was not sure and thought maybe he had a virus but said we should get Seth checked out at A&E."

A neurologist at the hospital gave Mr and Mrs Gouldby three potential outcomes, which were that Seth had a bleed on the brain, he had a brain tumour or he had suffered a stroke.

"Our world was broken being told this. They sent Seth for an MRI and we just sat rocking and crying awaiting the news." Added Mrs Gouldby.

"The consultant came and took us to a room where we were told Seth had suffered a stroke and they needed to do a test to see what caused it. Out of the three scenarios it was the best but it was still heartbreaking."

Two years later, Seth has major problems with his speech and fine motor skills, and has daily physiotherapy, as well as 121 support from a carer at his school, Hillside Nursery.

Mr and Mrs Gouldby made a new year resolution to run Stroke Association’s Resolution Run event at Rushcliffe Country Park on 17 March, in a bid to raise awareness that strokes can happen at any age.

Mrs Gouldby said: “I am proud to be taking part in the Resolution Run for the Stroke Association. I really want to help raise awareness of childhood stroke too.

"When we first discovered Seth had had a stroke we were devastated. I never knew that children could have strokes and no one believed it in the family either.”

“ Looking at Seth you would think he’s fine, he is such a happy little boy but as parents, we are constantly worried he will have another stroke”

“ I will be running in the 10K event with my husband Sam, which I have never attempted before but I’ve managed 7K during my training so I’m going in the right direction.

"The Stroke Association do fantastic work and the support they offer stroke survivors and their families is vital, so the taking part is a great way to say thank you”

Joanne Burr, regional fundraising manager at the Stroke Association said: "In the UK there are around 100,000 strokes every year.

"Research shows that by training and taking part in a Resolution Run, you are helping to lower your stroke risk.

"The funds raised by each runner means we can reach out to more stroke survivors and their families to offer the support that they may need to rebuild their lives. On behalf of the thousands of stroke survivors and their loved ones that we support every year, I just want to say thank you to people like Alana”

Last year participants raised over £633,000 for the Stroke Association This year the charity hopes to raise over £850,000 to continue supporting stroke survivors and their families throughout the UK.

Entry fee is just £16. All runners receive a technical running t-shirt and medal. For more information about entering or volunteering at the Resolution Run, visit www.resolutionrun.org.uk email resolution@stroke.org.uk or call 0300 330 0740.