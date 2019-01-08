Kimberley MP Anna Soubry defies mob that branded her a ‘Nazi’

Kimberley MP Anna Soubry has once again faced verbal harassment outside Parliament from protesters supporting the UK leaving the European Union.

The Conservative MP who is campaigning for a second referendum with the People’s Vote was met with chanting from Leave protesters on the street who called her a ‘Nazi’.

She told interviewer Simon McCoy: “I do object to being called a Nazi, actually”.

Anna was interrupted by the protesters during an interview with the BBC on College Green across the road from the Houses of Parliament in London.

She said: “I just think this is astonishing, this is what has happened to our country.

“But let’s try and move on and be positive about things.”

However, later on in the day during a live interview with Kay Burley for Sky News Anna was met with more chanting from the crowd of protesters.

Speaking up to be heard over the chants, Ms Soubry told interviewer Kay Burley: “I don’t have a problem with people demonstrating and making their views heard. I have a real problem with people who call me a traitor or ‘Soubry, you Nazi’. That is a criminal offence and I’m a criminal barrister.”

Fifty MPs have now written to the Metropolitan Police over the incident.

Writing to Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick, the MPs cited “serious concerns” about the “deteriorating public order and security situation”.

“I’m also a lass from Worksop, so I don’t get scared by these people or intimidated. I was a reporter during the miners’ strike, so I don’t feel physically intimidated. My difficulty is I want to respond and you mustn’t, so I’m really behaving myself.”

Ms Soubry said the incident was “seriously worrying”, adding: “I’m afraid the truth is that Brexit has unleashed these people. This is Britain now. This is not the country I know and love and these people do not represent our country and they need sorting out.”

She added: “I’m told that we should get used to it, but we shouldn’t have to. Apparently it’s democracy in action and the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) believe that no offences are being committed.”

Theresa May’s official spokesman said he had not discussed the incident involving Ms Soubry with the PM, but added: “The Prime Minister has been very clear that nobody involved in the political process should be subjected to abuse or harassment.