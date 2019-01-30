Kimberley's beauty queen wants to inspire young girls as she heads to pageant final

Kimberley’s own beauty queen wants to use her platform to inspire young girls to believe in themselves.

Victoria Marriott, aged 23, was crowned Miss Nottingham Galaxy in 2018, and will compete in the national Miss Galaxy pageant in March.

Victoria, a Nottingham Trent graduate who is currently studying for her master’s degree in law, says she wants to use her platform to inspire younger girls to go for what they want in an image-obsessed world.

Victoria, from Eastwood Street in Kimberley said: “It’s so hard for young girls now, as a lot of focus is on image - lots of girls feel they need to get lip fillers and hair extensions.”

And her message to younger girls is inspiring: “Just go for what you want” Victoria added.

“I wanted to take part in pageants for years but there was always something stopping me, that I was never good enough.

“I persevered through university despite being ready to give up two years ago.

“But keep going - life has a way for you.”

Victoria added that there is a lot more to pageant than wearing dresses and smiling on stage.

“There is a massive stigma.

“When I tell people about Miss Galaxy they assume I just flaunt around on stage, but there is so much more to it than that.

The main focus of the pageant is on the contestant’s charity work.

“A lot of my work as Miss Nottingham Galaxy is for charities,” said Victoria.

“The pageant is supporting the Christie this year, which is a national cancer centre based in Manchester.”

Victoria will also be taking part in a tower run in aid of The Christie.

Victoria and other fundraisers will run up the 798 stairs of Beetham Tower - a landmark 47-storey skyscraper in Manchester, which she has been training hard for.

Victoria enjoys the charity aspect of being Miss Nottingham, saying she likes to use her title to help good causes.

Victoria attended the Little Footprints Ball in aid of School for Parents - a Nottingham based charity that supports children with motor related impairment, and Down’s Syndrome.

Her love of Nottingham Forest Football Club has also helped her with fundraising, as she is auctioning items signed by players.

In turn, charity work and being on stage has helped boost Victoria’s confidence.

She said: “Being on stage and being interviewed has really built my confidence.

“I’m talking to people, and approaching businesses for raffle prizes which I would never have done before.”

“I was quite a shy person before - I was the nerdy girl with glasses and braces at school.”

Victoria is now preparing for the final of Miss Galaxy UK, which will be taking place at The Park Hall Hotel, Lancashire, from March 8-10.

Although she is juggling full-time work, studies and pageant preparation, Victoria says she is nervous and excited.

“I do work full time to pay for my studies, so I don’t get a lot of time - the key is to be super organised!