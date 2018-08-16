Kimberley students are celebrating top A-level results

Weeks of sleepless nights have finally come to an end with students celebrating their A-level results.

And for three Kimberley teenagers, two of the most prestigious universities in the world now await.

Ben Hatton and Iona Cargill

Iona Cargill, a Kimberley School student, achieved three A grades to secure her place at Oxford University to study archaeology.

Greg Brown and Ben Hatton are also celebrating after getting into Cambridge University.

After scoring four A* grades, Greg will be studying computer science while Ben achieved three A* grades and will study mathematics.

Iona, Ben and Greg are not the only high achievers as 87 per cent of sixth form students atthe Newdigate Street school achieved grades from A* to C.

Priya Dickson and Charlotte Gensler

The school also had an 100 per cent pass rate.

A school spokesman: “Congratulations to all our sixth from students who have achieved outstanding results this year. Their results continue the recent trend of improvement we have seen at the school and are higher than national averages.

“Our sixth form enjoys a strong reputation for high academic achievement, strong pastoral support and personal development. We have also recently submitted planning permission for a brand new, million pound, sixth form centre that will open during the 2019-20 academic year.”

Other notable achievers include Priya Dickson with two A*grades and an A to secure a place at the University of Leeds to study chemistry.

Bethany Flinton gained an A* and two A grades to bag a place at Nottingham Trent University on the primary education course, while Eleanor Knapton gained an A* an A and a B to study primary education at Derby University.

Anna King with two A* grades and a B will study dance at university while Libby Roadley’s A*, A and B has secured her a place to do biology at Nottingham.

Lewis Keech gained two A grades and a B andAnna Purchase two As and a B has secured her a place at Nebraska University in the USA to take up a sports scholarship.

Amelia Morris gained two As, a B and an A* in an AS subject and is looking to pursue a career in veterinary medicine.

Charly Nielson, with two As and a B, is off to the University of Birmingham to study biomedical sciences while Liam Stevenson’s A* A and a B is good enough to gain a place at Nottingham to study pharmaceutical sciences.

Ruby Gubbins having gained two As and a B has secured a place to study geography at Newcastle University.