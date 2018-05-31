Kirkby car dealer’s savage attack on wife over debt problems

A Kirkby car dealer launched a savage attack on his injured wife and threatened to kill her when “he lost the plot” after discovering their business faced ruin, a court heard.

Nicholas Kieswetter physically abused the woman in the months leading up to the final assaults, then urged her to retract statements and lie after she contacted police.

The 43-year-old admitted three counts of assault, one of criminal damage, and one of intimidating a witness, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Saturday, May 26.

Their 18-year marriage ended last year and she moved to an address in Worksop, but they continued to work together, at the family farm, off Derby Road, prosecutor Kate Hartley said, at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Monday.

In February, his wife broke her left leg in a skiiing accident.

On May 23, she went to the farm for work and he grew increasingly agitated. At about 8.30pm, he told her: “You won’t need your legs, in fact, you won’t need either of them.

“Because I am going to kill you and then I am going to kill myself.”

Kieswetter’s wife tried to leave the farm, but he threw her to the ground, pinned her down, and kicked her in the back while she was curled into a ball.

The ordeal went on for ten or 15 minutes, the court heard.

When she tried to leave, at 10.30pm, he punched her, threw her to the floor, and punched and kicked her.

“At one point she couldn’t breathe,” said prosecutor Kate Hartley. “She was desperately saying she was going to ring someone.”

Kieswetter held a foot stool above her, but then started to cry and showed remorse.

His wife was left with with bruising and swelling to her arms, jaw and fingers, as well as cuts to the eyebrow area and behind her ear.

When she did complain to the police, Kieswetter urged her to retract her statement between May 23 and 25.

The court heard he sent texts suggesting she lie to police.

One of them read: “The only way I stay out of a cell at the weekend is if you ring them and tell them ‘the truth’.”

He suggested his wife tell police officers her injuries were a result of “heavy petting on the settee.”

Kieswetter’s wife asked for a restraining order, but accepted they would still need contact to run the business.

The court heard that Kieswetter had subjected his wife to physical and mental abuse in the weeks before.

On February 17 she was visiting the farm to catch up on some work when Kieswetter accused her of having an affair, demanded she reveal the password for her phone, and threatened to damage her car.

He threw her crutches at her, hitting her broken leg, and tipped her out of her chair.

On April 23, she returned to the farm for work and, while they ate lunch, he threatened to break her other leg.

When she challenged him to do it, Kieswetter got up and banged her head into the table, while shouting and ranting for her to leave, then emptied her handbag and picked up her car keys.

On April 29, he turned up at her house in Worksop, went to the back of the property and held a brick, shouting: “Call them now or I am coming in.”

His wife hid in the bedroom while he smashed a window with the brick, and she called the police.

In a statement, his wife said: “He has no right to throw crutches at me or bang my head on the table.

“He just doesn’t seem to care and seems to think I have been having an affair.”

She claimed that Kieswetter fitted her car with a tracking device so he could follow her movements.

“She has been dreading seeing him, but had to, because of the business,” said Ms Hartley,

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Kieswetter sold and advertised the cars while his wife handled the accounts, and they were able to afford an “expensive lifestyle,” including private school for their 16-year-old son.

The business, set up in 2008, was solely in her name because “he accepts that if he has money in his pocket, he will spend it.”

Last year they decided to separate, and she moved out in November. But his wife became “evasive” about the accounts, said Mr Pridham.

“He found out by other means that the business wasn’t healthy at all,” he said. “There was a huge debt which she hadn’t told him about.”

Another debt was also discovered, leading Kieswetter to work 48 hour stretches and begin taking cocaine “to keep himself going.”

“He accepts losing his temper in February and throwing the crutches and banging her head,” said Mr Pridham.

He added that when Kieswetter appeared at her new home in Worksop, they had “ironically” been arguing because he was seeing someone.

“He was worried about her self-harming,” he said, adding that text pictures of pills had been received by Kieswetter.

A £150,000 loan from his wife’s family failed to solve the debt problem, Mr Pridham said, addding that Kieswetter was under pressure to find £15,000 - £20,000 per month.

“When he found they hadn’t sorted out the finances, he lost the plot,” said Mr Pridham.

“When he realised what he had done, he was remorseful.”

He said Kieswetter’s reasoning was - “If I am sent to prison I am not going to be there to sort the finances.”

“He has just been driven that step too far after 12 months of work and 12 months of lies,” Mr Pridham said.

“He is desperate to keep his liberty if only to stop the business from going under. He is worried what she might do to herself.”

District judge Jonathan Taaffe sent the case to Nottingham Crown Court on June 20, and granted Kieswetter bail on condition he doesn’t attend the Worksop address or the farm.