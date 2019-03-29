Kirkby man pushed partner from moving taxi

A Kirkby man accused of pushing his partner out of a moving taxi following a Christmas works do has been convicted after a trial.

Matthew Monaghan was arguing with the woman as they got into the taxi, outside the Nag’s Head pub, in Kirkby, at 9.10pm, on December 21.

The driver reported Monaghan calling the woman names, and thought she said nothing because she was upset, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

He said Monaghan opened the taxi door when the reached the Post Office and tried to push her out.

“The driver warned him to stop and Mr Monaghan told him he wouldn’t get out and threatened to go crazy,” said Mr Carr.

“He claimed he had already beaten someone up.”

As they approached a roundabout, travelling at around 5mph, Monaghan opened the door again and pushed the woman out.

He shouted: “You’re not coming home” and told the driver to keep driving.

When the taxi driver dropped him off, Monaghan apologised and said he had no money.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Monaghan denied pushing the woman, and later said she had made a statement indicating that nothing had happened.

She said their relationship later broke down.

She said Monaghan maintained he tried to stop his partner from getting out, and that she fell out of her own accord, on the second occasion.

He also claimed the driver was angry with him for making him wait and eventually paying him in coins.

Ms Pursglove said Monaghan, a gas engineer with two children and one step-child, had no previous convictions.

Monaghan, 39, of Mayfield Street, was convicted of common assault, after a trial at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on March 25.

On Thursday, he was given a 12 month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days to work on healthy relationships.

He was fined £461 and ordered to pay a government surcharge of £85, and £300 towards the cost of the trial.

