Langley Mill motorist caught watching YouTube while driving Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Police stopped a motorist in Langley Mill, after they were caught watching music videos on YouTube while driving. Derbyshire Road Policing Unit stopped the motorist, and found a tablet wedged in behind the steering wheel. Police found a tablet wedged in behind the steering wheel. Senior Derbyshire police officer receives caution for sending ‘menacing’ messages