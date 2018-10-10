Last chance to apply for council sports grants

What do famous sporting talent such as gymnasts, Sam Oldham, Becky Downie and Ellie Downie, swimmers, Ollie Hynd and Charlotte Henshaw and athlete Richard Whitehead have in common, writes Coun John Handley, vice-chairman of the communities and place committee, at Nottinghamshire County Council.

They are among Nottinghamshire athletes who have been supported by Nottinghamshire County Council sports grants in the past.

And there is another opportunity for tomorrow’s future Olympians and Paralympians to secure funding towards training and travel costs through the Talented Athletes Fund.

The fund is part of the council’s local improvement scheme which offers financial help and support to local communities.

Having access to the best coaching and equipment does not come cheap.

And travelling around this country and abroad to compete or train can be a huge drain on finances, with sponsorship and home budgets only stretching so far.

Grants are available to pay for travel, training, accommodation, competition and coaching fees and kit costs.

Last year. the council awarded 65 grants worth more than £23,000.

Among the beneficaries were Ashfield pole vaulter Felicia Miloro and Mansfield speed skater Sam Lloyd.

The fund is a great opportunity for young athletes to secure funding to enable them to continue their training to whatever level they are able to reach.

This council want s to encourage as many young people as possible to become as talented in their sport as they possibly can.

The fund is open until October 15 offering grants of up to £400 for Nottinghamshire athletes who have represented their country in the last year.

Applicants must live in Nottinghamshire – please read the Talented Athletes Fund Application Guidelines for full details of the criteria for funding, which is available to download from the website: www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/talented