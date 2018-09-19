Learner driver caught over the limit in Worksop

A learner driver was caught over the limit when he gave his drunken pal a lift home in Worksop, a court heard.

Wojciech Dobrzynski’s car was stopped on Lincoln Street, at 11.30pm, on August 20, after officers saw he was driving without a seatbelt.

A test revealed he had 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Harry Bevan, mitigating, said: “He went to a friend’s house and had no intention of driving home. He decided to give a friend a lift home because they had too much to drink.”

Dobrzynski, 24, of Market Street, Worksop, admitted drink driving, and driving without a valid licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £400, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 government surcharge.

He was banned for 14 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will cut the disqualification by 25 per cent if completed within a time limit.