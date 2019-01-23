Learner driver was “so drunk he couldn’t stand up” in Mansfield

A learner driver was so drunk he couldn’t stand up straight when police stopped him in Mansfield, a court heard.

Officers pulled Marious Alexa’s Audi A6 over on St Peter’s Way, on November 24, following a tip off.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said: “He was extremely intoxicated. He couldn’t work out how to turn the car off or stop it rolling forward.

“He had to be helped out of the car. He was so unsteady on his feet he fell back into the car when the officer let go of his arm.”

A test revealed he had 99 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

The court heard he had a provisional licence, but had no “L” plates or an appropriate supervisor.

Probation officer Lucy Harrison said Alexa, of previous good character, was “regretful and remorseful”.

“He knows he made a foolish decision and that there could have been grave consequences as a result,” she added.

Alexa, 30, of Somersall Street, Mansfield, admitted drink driving and driving without a licence, via a Romanian interpreter, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

A 12 month community order was imposed, with 100 hours of unpaid work. He was banned for two years, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will cut the disqualification by 182 days if completed before May 2020.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.