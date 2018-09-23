Leisure centre staff don tutus to raise money for Bobby’s Fund

Caring staff at Lammas Leisure Centre in Sutton donned their tutus to tackle an obstacle course in aid of Bobby’s Fund.

Karen Roberts, Amanda Budd, Bryani Russell-Hart, Brandan Staniland, Deanna Housley, Cheryl Hardy, Laura Webster and Shelbie Godfrey raised £800 from the Color Obstacle Rush charity event at Uttoxeter Racecourse this summer.

They presented the money to four-year-old Sutton boy Bobby Marriott, who is battling neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer.

Bobby’s mum, Diane, said the family would use it to go on a family holiday to Blackpool.

She added: “All money raised goes towards making memories together as a family.

“Every penny counts and we can’t thank the team at Lammas enough for their efforts.”