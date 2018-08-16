Lizzie has plenty to smile about after leading award nomination

A former construction student from West Nottinghamshire College has been nominated for a prestigious national award.

Elizabeth Findlay, 21, graduated from the BTEC level three extended diploma in construction and the built environment last academic year with flying colours.

And her triple distinction star grades prompted tutor Lynsey Hanson to nominate her for the London Construction Awards in the Women in Construction category.

Lynsey said: “Lizzie has always been a model student and worked above and beyond what was expected of her on her diploma course.

“Her passion and enthusiasm for her studies saw her achieve BTEC Student of the Year in both 2016 and 2017 as well as the college’s Principal’s Award in 2016.

“She deserves success and recognition for everything she’s achieved and continues to strive for as a professional entering the construction industry.”

Lizzie is now an assistant site manager at the Keepmoat Homes development in Shirebrook.

At the same time, she also studying a degree in site management and property development at The University of Derby.

Lizzie impressed bosses at Keepmoat during a week’s work placement while she was a student at the college.

And her achievements and dedication were recognised with an offer of full-time employment and funding her university studies after she completed her college course.

As a female in the construction industry, Lizzie is also aware of her role in promoting the importance and relevance of females in the sector and has delivered a presentation to more than 100 individuals at the EFA conference in London about women finding success in the industry.

Lizzie said “The amount of support I’ve received to achieve so much in my career so far has been overwhelming.

“Being a woman in construction may be perceived as a challenging environment.

“However, in a job I feel very passionate about, I believe this is only the beginning of what I am hoping to achieve in the future.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been part of my progression, I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.”

Lee Parry, Construction Director at Keepmoat Homes said “Lizzie is an asset to my team and the region.

“Since starting her career with us, she has shown the upmost dedication and enthusiasm which has resulted in her quickly progressing to her current position. Despite the misconceptions about women in our industry, Lizzie is a brilliant example that gender isn’t a barrier.”