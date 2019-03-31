Man and two women arrested after victim 'punched and kicked in head' in Eastwood assault

Three people have been arrested after a 32-year-old man was assaulted in Eastwood.

It happened at a property in Midland Road, Eastwood, at around 3.20am on Saturday morning (March 30).

The incident took place at a property in Midland Road. Pic: Google Images.

The victim was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre after being punched and kicked in the head and body during the attack, say police.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

A 32-year-old man and two women, aged 28 and 27, have been arrested and are currently being questioned on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Officers are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

READ MORE: MISSING NOTTINGHAMSHIRE TEENAGER FOUND