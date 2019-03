A man has been arrested on supsicion of arson after a house fire in Eastwood.

The man, aged 31, was arrested after a blaze at a property on Manor Road on Sunday, 17 March about 7.55pm.

The fire broke out a a property on Manor Road. Pic: Google Images.

Nobody was injured during the fire.

