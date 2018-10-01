Man arrested after Ilkeston crash which left 90-year-old woman with serious injuries

A 90-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after the mobility scooter she was riding was in collision with a motorcycle.

The incident took place on Station Road, Ilkeston, at around 11.30am on Sunday.

A 28-year-old Eastwood man has been arrested and released under investigation on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident – particularly anyone with dash cam footage – as well anyone who lives on Station Road who may have CCTV of the collision.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Derbyshire Constabulary using one of the following contact methods.

Please include incident number 18*468867 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Prince, in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Telephone – contact the non-emergency number on 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.