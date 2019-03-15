Nottinghamshire police are investigating reports of a serious altercation at an address in Nuthall.

It happened around 11.10pm on March 14, at a house in the Paddocks, Nuthall.

Man arrested after 'serious altercation' in Nuthall.

A number of men are said to have been involved, and at least seven have sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment, believed to have been caused by a weapon, possibly a knife.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to speak to anyone with any information.

Please call 101, quoting incident number 956 of March 14.