A man has been accused of stealing more than £46,000 from a Sutton Post Office.

Harish Modhvadia, 39, of Harborough Road, Oadby, Leicester, made no plea when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

It is alleged that between March 11 and April 17, last year, he stole £46,500 from the business account at Carsic News Post Office, on The Oval.

He was granted unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on April 25.