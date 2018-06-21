Man faces dangerous drive trial in Mansfield

A man who was caught with heroin and cannabis will be tried for dangerous driving in Mansfield.

Teerath Singh Mann, 24, of Exeter Road, Forest Fields, Nottingham, admitted driving without third party insurance and a licence, and possession of heroin and cannabis, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

It is alleged a police chase ended when he lost control of his car outside the Jug and Glass pub, on Leeming Lane, on June 5.

He denied a charge of dangerous driving and was bailed until August 20, for his trial.