Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after A610 accident

Emergency services were called to a serious collision involving a lorry and a van on the A610 Kimberley bypass, near Junction 26 of the M1, yesterday,Wednesday October 31.

The van driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are believed to be potentially life-threatening.

The lorry driver, a 40-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and on suspicion of driving while under the influence.

Detectives are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The incident was reported to police at 2.56pm.

Anyone with any information about the incident, including any drivers who may have dashcam footage, are urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 483 of 31 October 2018.