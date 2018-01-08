Man jailed after secretly filming women in Nottinghamshire

A man has been jailed for using hidden cameras to film women in bedrooms and bathrooms across Nottinghamshire.

Edward Parker, 29, secretly filmed his victims at addresses in Bristol, Nottinghamshire, Sheffield and Hampshire.

He admitted 16 charges, including 12 of observing a person doing a private act.

Parker, of Pitville Circus Road, Cheltenham was jailed for three years at Bristol Crown Court.

He was made subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Passing sentence, Judge Douglas Field said Parker secretly filmed women for his own "perverted sexual gratification" and that the offences had "deeply affected" his victims.

Parker also admitted three charges of making an indecent or pseudo photograph of a child and one of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

Det Const Abigail Carey said more than 800 indecent images of children had been found on his computer.

"It was clear the women in the footage did not know they were being filmed," she said.

She said the 29-year-old refused to provide names of any of the women in the footage but "claimed they had consented to being filmed".

"We managed to identify six victims.

"All the victims were extremely upset about what Parker had done and his actions have had a significant impact on each of them."

She added that he was a "manipulative and deceptive offender" who had shown "no remorse".