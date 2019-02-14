Man sentenced for sending MP Anna Soubry sent death threats

A man who sent death threats to Kimberley MP Anna Soubry has admitted the charges against him.

Michael Robins, aged 55, admitted the malicious communication in a series of telephone calls to her constituency office in Broxtowe when he appeared at Exeter Magistrates’ Court.

Lyndsey Baker, prosecuting, said a constituency case worker found four threatening messages left by the same person in a series of calls from a withheld number between January 13 and 15 .

She said one made “a specific reference to a death threat” but all four were “threatening messages to Ms Soubry”.

Miss Baker said the first message said “tell Anna Soubry, she will die”.

A second message was “you stupid woman, Brexit means nothing, you stupid woman”.

A third said: “Soubry get this. You are going to laugh when you hear this. Theresa May is going to hold a general election in April and we will have left the EU and you will be able to do nothing. It’s hilarious.”

The final recorded message said any amendments to the Brexit process would achieve nothing and he said: “I think you know that. I think a road sweeper would know that. I thought you were a barrister but not a very good one were you.”

Miss Baker said the first message posed a risk to the safety of the MP, who has called for a People’s Vote over Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Robins, of Mandrake Close, Exeter, admitted sending Ms Soubry a telephone answer message which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient, a charge under the 1988 Malicious Communications Act.

Caroline Salvatore, mitigating, said: that Brexit was a highly divisive issue and even politicians have been using language “one might find regrettable”.

She said three of the messages were part of the legitimate political debate with the exception of the one telling her “she will die”.

Exeter magistrates said the calls had caused distress to the case worker and for the “intended recipient”.

Robins was handed a 12 month community order, as well as a four week curfew.

He must also pay £170 in costs.