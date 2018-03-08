Man sought in connection with bank fraud

Police have released images of a man they want to in connection with an attempted fraud in Alfreton.

On Monday, February 12 at around 11.45am a man attempted to withdraw cash from the NatWest Alfreton Branch, in Chesterfield Road, using a fake cheque and passport.

The cashier at the bank became suspicious and raised the alarm with the manager, during which time the man left.

Several similar incidences of attempted fraud have also been reported at a number of other branches in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

PC John Bradley, said: “Do you recognise the man in these images? We believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries into this incident.

“If you have any information, please get in touch by calling me on 101 quoting reference number 18000069137.”

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.