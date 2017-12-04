Man suffers serious head injuries after a motorbike collision near Kimberley

A man is currently being treated in hospital for a serious head injury after two motorbikes collided.

Nottinghamshire Police are investigating in to incident which happened at around 6,20pm yesterday (Sunday, December 3) on Shilo Way, Awsworth.

A spokeswoman said: "We were called at around 6.20pm yesterday to reports that two motorbikes had collided in Shilo Way, Awsworth.

"A man suffered a serious head injury and is being treated in hospital.

"We're investigating and appeal to anyone with any information that could help to contact us on 758 of 3 December."