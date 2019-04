Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following an armed robbery in Eastwood.

It happened on March 15, at around 7.45pm at Laksh Food and Wine in Main Street, Eastwood.

He threatened a staff member with a hammer

One man entered the shop, while another man held the door open, and threatened a staff member with a hammer and stole £500 cash from the till.

If you recognise this man or have any information that could help, please call 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 885 of March 1.