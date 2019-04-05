Man tracked former partner to Sutton refuge for women

A man who tracked down his former partner to a women’s refuge in Sutton a week after he was released from prison has been jailed again, a court heard.

Simon Disney ignored a 12 month restraining order, banning him from having direct contact with the woman, when he visited her on March 14.

The 12-month restraining order was imposed in December, last year, when he was jailed, the court heard.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said Disney contacted the woman’s brother after he was released from HMP Ranby, on March 7, and later got in touch with her on Facebook.

“He walked right in to her address on the second occasion,” he said.

“His demeanour changed after she refused to let him see their daughter.

“There was some sort of a tussle, and police were called.”

When an officer arrived, he found blood on both Disney and his ex-partner, which came from his injured finger, the court heard.

Andy Cash, mitigating, said Disney visited his ex’s brother because the man was unwell, and that she contacted him first.

“He wanted to see his four-year-old daughter, who he loves very much,” he said. “There was limited contact and joint initiation.”

Disney, 43, of no fixed abode, admitted the breaches between March 14, and April 4, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was jailed for eight weeks, and ordered to pay a £115 government sucharge.

The restraining order, which allows him to see his child via the social services and solicitors, was extended to December 2021.

