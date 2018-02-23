Mansfield boozer made a noose in his cell after nightclub bust-up

A boozed-up Mansfield man tore a police cell mattress apart to make a noose after he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly, a court heard.

Luke Siddon got into an argument with a doorman when he tried to enter the Rush Late Bar, and called police himself, at 2am on February 3.

But when they arrived, he was arrested.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said: “He was aggressive and swore at officers. He was taken to a police car. He became more aggressive and had to have leg restraints put on him.

“He was taken straight to a cell. He tried to make a ligature out of his own clothing with a view to harming himself, and his clothing was removed.”

Siddon then ripped up the vinyl covering from the mattress in the cell to make another noose.

In interview, he regretted what he did, said Mr Carr, but told officers he had been “merry” rather than drunk.

Siddon, 25, of Tideswell Court, admitted being drunk and disorderly and criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He last appeared in court in August 2016 for affray.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Siddon drank “a considerable quantity of alcohol” before trying to get into the club on Clumber Street, and the altercation started.

“He phoned the police because he wanted help from them,” Mr Stocks said. “When they arrived they decided to arrest him which upset him considerably.

“He was fairly angry and upset as you might imagine.”

He said Siddon had a history of depression and had been sleeping on the streets, but had recently been found a bedsit.

Siddon was fined £80, and ordered to pay £30 towards costs and a £30 government surcharge.