Mansfield buglar in “Hulk” mask trashed teenager’s bedroom

A Mansfield man disguised himself in a “Hulk” mask before scaling a wall and ransacking a teenage boy’s bedroom, a court heard.

Billy-Joe Barber was seen climbing into a garden on Stainforth Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, just before 5pm, on June 17, with another man in a blue hooded top.

A chair leg was used to smash the double-glazed window of an outbuilding in the back garden, and the room was searched, and the pair made off with a black box, said prosecutor Emma Heath-Tilford.

“The owner says the property was trashed,” she said.

Barber was later found with two other men in a car, which contained the Hulk mask, the chair leg, and the black box.

Barber, 24, of Kirton Close, Meden Vale, admitted burglary when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Magistrates said their powers of sentencing were insufficient, and Barber was granted inconditional bail until January 10, to appear at Nottingham Crown Court.