Mansfield cider thief lashed out at Tesco store manager

A Mansfield man lashed out at a store manager when he tried to escape with a stolen crate of cider for the second time on the same day, a court heard.

Matthew Clarke returned to the Tesco, on Jubilee Way South, to steal another £9 crate of Strongbow cider, and was recognised by staff, at 12.30pm, on August 4.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said: “The store manager followed him out and asked him to stop. Mr Clarke told the man to “f*** off” and carried on walking away.

“The manager took hold of his arm and Mr Clarke punched him in the chest and torso. He was restrained, but the store manager tripped up and both men fell to the floor.”

Probation officer Sarah Alderton said Clarke, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, was detained at Millbrook Hospital for two years after his release from prison in 2014, and was currenty receiving care in the community from a psychiatric nurse.

“He has admitted he has an issue with mamba and cannabis and binge drinking, “ she said. “He realises he does need help and assistance.”

Clarke, 26, of Midworth Street, admitted two counts of theft, assault and breaching a conditional discharge, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on August 27.

On Wednesday, he was ordered to pay the store manager £85 in compensation, and £9 for the stolen cider.

A 12 month community order was imposed, with ten days of a rehabilitation activity.