Mansfield dad knocked out reveller with one punch

A Mansfield man who knocked out a reveller with one punch in an unprovoked attack has been spared immediate custody, a court heard.

Jayesh Hammond’s victim collapsed unconscious in the town centre, at 3.30am, on December 3, last year, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

The man had been out celebrating his father’s 60th birthday with a friend, and was getting cash from a machine when he became involved in a verbal row with Hammond’s friend.

He told Hammond’s friend not to insult or slap the woman he was with, when Hammond got involved and hit him on the chin.

The man received treatment at hospital for swelling and bruising to his forehead and eye, and suffered memory loss, the court heard.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said: “He accepts he was heavy handed. There was a lack of thinking skills and foresight.”

The court heard the father-of-one had been out of trouble for nine years.

Hammond, 24, of Kaye Road, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Hammond must pay £500 compensation to his victim, but no costs were ordered.