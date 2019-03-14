Mansfield dad smoked zombie drug to ward off seizures

A Mansfield dad told magistrates he smoked the “zombie” drug mamba to calm him down in a bid to ward off seizures.

CCTV operators tipped off police about suspicious activity in the market place and Ben Sage was found with a small quantity of the drug on August 2, last year.

No details of why the case took so long to come to court were given.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said Sage suffers from epilsepsy and “felt the mamba helped to calm him.”

She said he was going through a stressful period at the time, but “is in a much better place now.”

She said he looks after his mother, who suffers from spondylitis, and she looks after him in case he has a seizure.

“He has children aged two and 14,” she said. “He has taken the decision not to associate with people who may bring him back into that type of environment.”

Sage, 30, care of Blake Crescent, admitted possession of the Class B drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 government surcharge.

For more of the most recent cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court go here.