Mansfield drink driver caught after three day binge

A Mansfield woman had been drinking for three days straight when she was caught three times over the limit, magistrates heard.

Gemma Bailey-Rathbone’s Vauxhall Corsa was stopped on St Peter’s Retail Park, at 1.10am, on February 18.

A test revealed she had 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 30 microgrammes.

The court heard she had a previous drink drive offence from 2009.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said Bailey-Rathbone had recently suffered a bereavement.

“She woke up in an empty house,” she said.

“She didn’t wish to be alone at such a difficult time and wanted to drive to her uncle’s house.

“Since the offence she hasn’t drunk any alcohol and has been attending AA meetings.”

Ms Williams added that Bailey-Rathbone’s insurance policy had been cancelled, but the letter had been sent to her mother’s address and she was unaware of the change.

The court heard she suffered a head injury following a car accident in January, which had not been her fault, and was being treated for suspected epilepsy.

Bailey-Rathbone, 37, of James Murray Mews, admitted driving with excess alcohol, and without insurance, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

She was banned for 44 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification for 335 days if completed before October 2012.

She was given a 12 month community order with 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days. She must pay an £85 government surcharge.