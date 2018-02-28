Mansfield man abused cops as brother was taken on sword charge

A Mansfield man hurled abuse at police officers for 20 minutes as his brother was being arrested for carrying a sword, a court heard.

Tyler Wilson was warned to stop shouting and swearing several times, but was finally arrested outside a block of flats in Mansfield Woodhouse, just after midnight, on February 6.

Wilson, 22, of no fixed abode, admitted using disorderly behaviour when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He told the court: “It was all kicking off. I am sorry for what I did.”

He was fined £40, and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 government surcharge.