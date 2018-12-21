Mansfield man faces court for role in stolen car police chase

A Mansfield man will appear at the crown court after it is alleged he was the passenger in a stolen car which rammed the police vehicle that was in pursuit, injuring two officers.

Robert Sutton, 30, of Recreation Street, was charged with being carried in a stolen vehicle that was driven dangerously, burglary and two counts of assault, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The offences are alleged to have happened at Church Street, Creswell, and Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, on December 20.

Prosecutor Robert Carr applied for Mr Sutton to be remanded in custody until his court appearance, on the grounds that there was a substantial risk that he would fail to surrender.

He will appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on January 18.