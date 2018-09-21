Mansfield man ignored court in bid to see two-year-old daughter

A Mansfield man flouted a court order when he contacted his ex-partner, a court heard.

Wayne Marriott sent text and picture messages to the woman, including images of himself with his new partner, between August 18 and 20.

And he persuaded his 19-year-old daughter to contact the woman on his behalf, prosecutor Donna Fawcett said.

She said the couple had split in December 2017, after a “violent attack and drug use.”

His ex-partner said in a statement: “The contacts made me angry and upset. I feel that he is getting a power trip over me and he is blatantly ignoring the court order that was put in place.”

The court heard he received a community order on June 11.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Marriott breached a 12 month restraining order, banning him from contacting the woman.

“He had no intention to cause her harm or fear,” he added.

Marriott, 46, of Nursery Court, admitted harassment, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: “If you breach court orders you can expect to go to prison. This order was made for a good reason.”

He handed Marriott a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £115 government surcharge.

The judge ruled that the restraining order will not be extended, but it can be reviewed early next year.