Mansfield man lashed out at support worker

A Mansfield man with learning disabilities lashed out at a support worker after he was told he couldn’t go outside, a court heard.

Sam Grant punched the woman on the arm while angrily flailing his arms around at a locked door rehabilitation unit, on Stockwell Gate, on July 22.

Staff suspected he had been smoking and searched his room, where they found “certain items that caused them concern,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“He was told he couldn’t go out. He became angry and abusive and started throwing punches.”

He was last before the courts in 2013, in relation to a community order imposed for assault.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said: “He didn’t intentionally assault her. He agrees that he was reckless.

“He has learning difficulties. Most of his offending has been out of frustration.”

She said that he had been resident at the unit for five months, after a Section 3 order under the Mental Health Act was imposed.

Grant, 27, admitted assault by beating when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £120, and ordered to pay £100 compensation, with costs of £85 and a government surcharge of £30.