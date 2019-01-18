Mansfield man’s arrest for defying town centre ban

A Mansfield man who is banned from entering the town centre was arrested when he used a cash machine, a court heard.

Martin Staniland was spotted outside McDonald’s, on West Gate, on December 28, and on Toothill Lane, on December 31.

A criminal behaviour order, banning him from the town centre, was made in November, and the court heard he had breached it three times by December 7.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said; “There was no suggestion that he was causing any difficulty.”

Probation officer Raqia Bano said: “He only thought he was banned from the Four Seasons. He says he should have used a map.

“He acted impulsively. He is engaging with his drug worker.”

Staniland, 37, of Argyle Street, admitted two breaches of the criminal behaviour order, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given a three month curfew, from 7am to 7pm, and was ordered to pay an £85 government surcharge and £85 costs.