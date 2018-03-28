Mansfield man’s drink drive without lights

A Mansfield man was more than twice over the drink drive limit when he was stopped for driving without lights, a court heard.

Joshua McEwan’s car was pulled over on Church Hill Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, at 1.2oam, on March 11, when he told officers he’d drunk four pints.

A test revealed he had 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Stacey Mightie, mitigating, said the dad-of-one was extremely remorseful but did not “dilly-dally” with officers when he was pulled over.

She said he would not lose his job as a fabricator, but had been offered a van driving job with the same firm which he could not now accept, because of the inevitable ban.

McEwan, 27, of Park Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £260, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

He was banned for 18 months.