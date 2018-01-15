Mansfield man stole coffee and groceries to feed himself

A mentally-ill Mansfield man stole coffee and groceries from the Co-Op in order to feed himself, a court heard.

On December 15, Simon Evans took several jars of coffee, worth £30, from the store on Southwell Road, but was challenged by staff and ran off.

He returned on December 24, and stole £21 of groceries, but was detained.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said Evans made a “full and frank” admission when he was interviewed.

“He said he had not received any money since October and he needed to feed himself.”

Evans, 29, of Stonecross, admitted two counts of theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said Evans had mental health problems which had led to a 30 month prison term in February 2016, after he barricaded himself into his property with “various weapons.”

In October, last year, he had been hospitalised because of his mental health problems, the court heard.

Mr Lacey said Evans did not have “an enormous drug problem,” but he had abused amphetamines.

He had now found new accommodation and had a “good support network” in place, and his benefits were now reinstated.

Evans was given a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £30 compensation to the Co-Op, as well as a government surcharge of £20 and £85 costs.