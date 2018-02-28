Mansfield man took 10ins blade to market place

A Mansfield man who slipped a ten-inch kitchen knife into his back pocket when he went to the market place, a court heard.

Stephen Newton was challenged by a town warden after staff at B&M Bargains, on Stockwell Gate, saw the knife handle sticking out and raised the alarm, at 2pm, on Feburary 5.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said Newton told police he had three vodkas and Red Bull, while peeling potatoes in his flat on Noel Street.

David Grant, mitigating, said Newton put the knife into his back pocket so he could open the door to a woman who was selling towels.

“A friend walked by and asked him if he fancied a walk into town,” he said. “He never thought any more about it. The knife fell out when he sat down in the market place.”

He said Newton had suffered forgetfulness since he sustained a serious head injury, which also caused blindness in one eye.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for possessing an offensive weapon, a half brick, from 40 years ago, and that his “not insignificant” criminal record, is of some age.

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbet said there was no evidence he brandished the blade.

He was released from prison in September last year, she said, after spending 11 months on remand, when he was acquitted of his wife’s asssault.

“He had a drink before he went out with the blade,” she added. “He is working with the alcohol services.”

Newton, 62, admitted possessing a blade, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was given a 12 month community order, with ten rehabilitation activity requirement days. He was ordered to pay £30 towards costs and a government surcharge of £85.