Mansfield woman smashed train traveller’s mobile for playing loud music

A Mansfield woman was so irritated by the music a fellow traveller was playing on the train home she smashed his mobile phone, a court heard.

Lorraine Jamieson asked the man to lower the volume several times on the East Midlands Train from Nottingham, at around 9pm, on March 13, last year.

“She said: “Can you turn the f****** music down mate?

“Are you deaf? Turn that f****** music off. I have been at work all day,”” prosecutor Neil Hollett said.

Shortly afterwards Jamieson returned to the table where the man was sitting with friends, and said: “I will give you five seconds to turn that music down.”

She then snatched the £550 iphone 6 and hurled it across the table, damaging it irreparably.

She left the train at Hucknall and gave the owner of the phone a one-finger salute, Mr Hollett added.

She was identified by police and eventually arrested in December.

The court heard she had been at work since 7am and had been drinking lager and Jack Daniels on the journey home. She asked the phone’s owner to turn it town eight times.

Matthew Taylor, mitigating, said: “It’s a situation that I am sure most of us have been in. She approached him and asked politely at first, but he refused and continued to refuse.

“She spoke to the conductor to try to get something done but that didn’t happen. She fully accepts that the actions she took weren’t right and weren’t proportionate.”

The court heard Jamieson has an alcohol problem, but is receiving treatment.

The 24-year-old, of Elton Close, Mansfield, admitted criminal damage when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

She was handed a 12 month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay £550 compensation and a government surcharge of £20.