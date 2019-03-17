Men arrested after 'serious altercation' in Nuthall are released under investigation

Five men who were arrested in connection with reports of what police have described as a 'serious altercation' in Nuthall have been released under investigation.

Police enquiries are ongoing following the incident which happened at a house in The Paddocks at around 11.10pm on Thursday.

Seven men suffered injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Officers believe they were injured with a weapon, possibly a knife.

It is s not thought any of their injuries are life-threatening.

Five men, aged 21, 22, 22, 23 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and have since been released under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 956 of March 14.