Men arrested following Eastwood distraction burglary

Two men have been arrested after a distraction burglary in Eastwood.

The incident took place at around 4.45pm on Wednesday, October 17, at a property on Nottingham Road, Eastwood..

A police statement said: “We were called to a report that a woman had answered the door to a man asking for some change.

“He then followed her upstairs and later it was noticed that a jar of money and a watch was missing.

“The 35 and 37-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of burglary in the early hours of this morning following enquiries.”

