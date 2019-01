Three men have been arrested following a report of a group of men fighting with a machete and a metal pole in Broxtowe.

Police officers were called to the incident in Fenwick Close at about 2.15am today (Tuesday, January 1).

Three men, aged 51, 23 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in police custody.

No-one was seriously injured during the incident and officers recovered a bladed weapon after searching a nearby property.